The Walton Centre Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has ​increased by 23%​.