The Walton Centre Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,508 people in hospital with Covid as of August 20.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.