The Walton Centre Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was up from three on the same day the previous week.
There were two beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 8,015 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 164 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 20. This was up from three in the previous seven days.