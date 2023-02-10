The Walton Centre Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was down from two on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 6.