The Walton Centre Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a patient with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.

