The Walton Centre Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on April 5.

There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

