The Walton Centre Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,620 people in hospital with Covid as of December 24.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 59% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 22.