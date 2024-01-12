The Walton Centre Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
The Walton Centre Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 5.