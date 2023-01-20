The Walton Centre Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on January 11.

There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 16%.