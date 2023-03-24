The Walton Centre Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
The Walton Centre Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:13 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was up from four on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 5% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.

    The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 20. This was up from five in the previous seven days.