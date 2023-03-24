The Walton Centre Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was up from four on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 5% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.

