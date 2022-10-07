The Walton Centre Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on September 28, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.