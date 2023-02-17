The Walton Centre Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
There were six beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 13. This was up from one in the previous seven days.