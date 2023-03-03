The Walton Centre Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.

