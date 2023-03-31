The Walton Centre Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from six on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.

