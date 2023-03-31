Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
19 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
43 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
52 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued

The Walton Centre Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from six on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from six in the previous seven days.