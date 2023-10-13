The Walton Centre Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital
The Walton Centre Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
The Walton Centre Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 6.