The Walton Centre Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 3,814 people in hospital with Covid as of January 14.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 12.