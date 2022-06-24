The Walton Centre Trust cares for zero Covid-19 patients in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on June 14, and there were none four weeks ago.
Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at The Walton Centre Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre Trust in the week to June 19.