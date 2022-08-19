The Walton Centre Trust cares for zero Covid-19 patients in hospital
The Walton Centre Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on August 9.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14.