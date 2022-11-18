Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Walton Centre Trust cares for zero Covid-19 patients in hospital

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on November 9.

There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.

    The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 14.