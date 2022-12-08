Third of A&E patients wait longer than four hours at Alder Hey Children's Hospital

A third of patients seeking A&E care at Alder Hey Children's Hospital waited longer than four hours to be dealt with last month, figures show.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

A third of patients seeking A&E care at Alder Hey Children's Hospital waited longer than four hours to be dealt with last month, figures show.

NHS guidance states that 95% of patients attending accident and emergency departments should be admitted to hospital, transferred elsewhere or discharged within four hours.

Advertisement

But Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust fell well behind that target in November, when just 65% of the 6,609 attendances at type 1 A&E departments were dealt with within four hours, according to figures from NHS England.

Most Popular

Type 1 departments are those which provide major emergency services – with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – and account for the majority of attendances nationally.