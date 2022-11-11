Three more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.

A total of 1,799 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – up from 1,796 on the week before.

They were among 27,254 deaths recorded across the North West.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.