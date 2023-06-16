Three more deaths recorded in Liverpool

Register
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,929 people had died in the area by June 1 – up from 1,926 on the week before.

They were among 30,166 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.