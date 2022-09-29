Two more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.

A total of 1,776 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 1,774 a week previously.

They were among 26,596 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.