Two more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:27 pm

A total of 1,778 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 1,776 on September 8.

They were among 26,672 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.

    A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.