Two more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,856 people had died in the area by February 9 – up from 1,854 on the week before.

They were among 28,750 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 23 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.