When are the busiest times of the week at Alder Hey Children's Hospital A&E?

The busiest and quietest times of the week for accident and emergency services at Alder Hey Children's Hospital over the last year have been revealed.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY DECEMBER 1 File photo dated 15/11/22 of a general view of the Accident and Emergency department at Craigavon Area Hospital near Belfast, as more than 40 NHS "traffic control centres" have gone live across England with the aim of getting patients into beds more quickly and managing demand.

The busiest and quietest times of the week for accident and emergency services at Alder Hey Children's Hospital over the last year have been revealed.

It comes as A&Es across England are at breaking point, with attendance reaching pre-pandemic levels in November and a record proportion of patients facing waits of more than four hours.

Advertisement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an additional £3.3 billion in NHS funding to deal with increased demand and soaring inflation, but health think tank the Nuffield Trust said it is too late "to have a meaningful impact this year".

Most Popular

NHS Digital figures show that the worst hour of the week to visit A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust was between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesdays in the year to March.

Patients waited an average of four hours and 44 minutes to be either admitted to an inpatient ward, transferred elsewhere or discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the shortest waits were between 8am and 9am on Wednesdays, when patients waited an average of two hours and 16 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the seven days of the week, Thursday was the worst day overall to visit A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, with patients waiting an average of three hours and 34 minutes, while Monday was the best, when the average wait time dropped to three hours and 20 minutes.

Monday saw the highest average number of patients attending across the year, while Saturday saw the lowest.

The figures come as the NHS deals with increasing pressures during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Separate NHS England figures show more than 30% of patients waited more than four hours to be seen at A&Es across England in November – a new record for the third month in succession.

Advertisement

The Nuffield Trust said a significant factor is the growing number of patients taking up hospital beds as they wait to be discharged because support from health and care social services outside of hospital is not ready.

Jessica Morris, fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said: "While the Government has now confirmed when the NHS will see some additional funding to tackle these delays, it is too late in the day to have a meaningful impact this year.

Advertisement

"Patients with no choice but to stay in hospital beds when they are medically fit enough to be cared for elsewhere is a serious problem for both the patients and NHS staff across the system."