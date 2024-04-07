Liverpool is constantly changing but it is a city with a rich history. Home to a number of incredible landmarks, iconic buildings and fantastic examples of unique architecture, many of Liverpool’s beautiful structures will stand tall for years to come, but, some of the city’s monuments are sadly no more, having been demolished to pave the way for new developments.
From once popular pubs and the city’s very own historic castle to a rotting tower block, here are some of Liverpool’s - and its surrounding areas - landmarks that were bulldozed in recent years and now only remain in our memories.
How many of these amazing monuments can you remember?
1. Liverpool Overhead Railway, Strand Street and James Street
The Liverpool Overhead Railway was the first electrically-operated elevated railway in the world and served Liverpool for more than 60 years. It closed in 1956 and was demolished in 1958. Photo: Merseyside Police
2. Allerton Towers, Allerton
Allerton Towers is a stunning 35 acre park in South Liverpool, named after a once magnificent mansion. The building was demolished in 1937, however, the lodge, stables, laundry and part of the orangery remain in place. Photo: Emma Dukes
3. Custom House, Liverpool city centre
One of Liverpool’s most iconic lost buildings was The Custom House, which opened in 1839. It housed dock offices, a post office and customs offices. The Custom House was partly destroyed during the Liverpool Blitz and controversially demolished in 1948. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
4. St George’s Place, Liverpool city centre
Many buildings in St George’s Place, including the Washington Hotel, were demolished in the 1960s to make way for the new development of St John’s Shopping Centre. Photo: LocalWiki Contributors CC-BY 4.0