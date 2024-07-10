Liverpool’s incredible nightlife is no secret, with people travelling from all over the world to celebrate their birthdays, hen parties or simply for a booze-filled weekend away with the boys.

While the city is a hot spot for tourists, it’s the locals that will have the most fond memories of going clubbing in Liverpool, whether that be dancing in The Grafton back in the 60s or heading to the Krazy House in the 90s.

As the city has undergone redevelopment over the years, its clubbing scene has changed and, as a result, a lot of once popular venues are sadly no longer open.

Keen to find out which haunts are Liverpool’s most iconic, we asked LiverpoolWorld readers and local residents which former nightclubs and bars they miss the most and received hundreds of responses. From the Mardi Gras to the Somali Club, these are some of the most missed Liverpool clubs, that locals would love to boogie in one more time.

1 . The Grafton, West Derby Road Officially opening in 1924, The Grafton was a grand ballroom and featured live performances from The Beatles in the 60s Once a thriving dance venue and nightclub, it closed in 2008 for refurbishment and was set to reopen as a comedy club, however, the venue has been vacant since. | Anne Crawford

2 . Garlands, Eberle Street Garlands opened in the 1990s and was one of Liverpool's most iconic gay bars. Hosting a range of DJs and being packed every weekend, the venue had five music rooms. Garlands closed in 2019. | Getty

3 . She Club, Victoria Street The She Club known for its disco and cabaret lounge and officially opened in 1971. It was a hot spot for local musicians - including the Beatles tribute band pictured here - but closed in 1989. | Richie Wynne

4 . The Wooky Hollow, Anfield Wooky Hollow was a theatre and cabaret club that opened in 1968. It closed in 1980 but was destroyed by a fire a year later. | Old Photographs Of Liverpool Liverpool Picturebook