Liverpool welcomed a number of new shops, entertainment venues and restaurants in 2023, from Gravity Max to a sparkling new Marks and Spencers store in Liverpool ONE. And, more exciting openings are coming.

While the city has said goodbye to a number of popular stores in recent months, empty units will soon be transformed into bustling cafes, shops, restaurants and bars, adding to Liverpool's already fantastic offering.

Several big retailers and local independents have announced plans to open new venues in Liverpool this year and some will be open in the coming days and weeks.

From an LFC-themed Chinese restaurant to Liverpool's biggest multi-purpose venue, here are some of the most exciting new openings you can expect in 2024...

1 . Wall of Fame, Cavern Quarter Wall of Fame are set to open a new venue (of the same name) in the Cavern Quarter. It will offer the 'same live music' as the current Victoria Street/Mathew Street bar and open on February 2, 2024.

2 . Sui Mai Shack, Priory Road Sui Mai Shack is headed to Anfield's Priory Road and will be opening very soon. Offering delicious sui mai and loaded fries, the Liverpool-themed restaurant is hoping to open to the public at the start of February. Photo: Anton Simpson

3 . Pomegranate, Old Hall Street Pomegranate is set to open on Old Hall Street in January 2024, offering healthy treats and coffee. The cafe will focus on health and wellness and offer a range of vegan dishes. Photo: Pomegranate Liverpool