Liverpool is home to many fantastic pubs which have withstood the test of time, serving customers for many decades - or even centuries. Any Scouser will recognise these pubs, but do you know where their names come from?

From the Baltic Fleet to Ma Egerton’s, we’ve got the scoop on why these iconic watering holes have the names that they do, from paying tribute to local people to links to Liverpool’s maritime history.

So, here are the interesting stories behind some of Liverpool’s most loved pubs...

1 . Thomas Rigby’s Thomas Rigby’s is one of Liverpool’s oldest pubs, located on Dale Street. The building carries the date 1726, but the present building on the site probably dates from about 1850. The historic venue serves cask beers and traditional pub grub, and bears the name of iconic wine and spirit dealer, Thomas Rigby. Photo: Google

2 . Doctor Duncan's Doctor Duncan’s is named after William Henry Duncan, the UK’s first Medical Health Officer. The pub, dating back to 1901, was built to house Pearl Insurance and is well known for its elaborately tiled interior. In honour of its namesake, it houses an authentic Victorian pharmacy cabinet, and serves a range of excellent beers. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

3 . Ma Egerton’s Stage Door Ma Egerton’s Stage Door is a Victorian pub with a renowned theatrical heritage, in the heart of the city. It was built in 1869 and named after the pub’s longest serving landlady, Mary Egerton, who was also a theatrical agent. Photo: User calflier001 via Wikimedia

4 . Carnarvon Castle The Carnarvon Castle on Tarleton street is Liverpool’s most central pub, It has been open since 1859 and is great place to pop in for some liquid refreshment while around town. It is named after Lord Carnarvon. Photo: Google