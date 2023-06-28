Register
Liverpool nostalgia: Remembering 10 of Church Street’s lost shops - including Coopers and Woolworths

Our readers shared fond memories of these lost shops from the city centre high street.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

The high street is constantly changing, and Liverpool is no exception, with many big names, such as Debenhams, recently shutting up shop.

One street that is barely recognisable from years gone by is Church Street, which has changed drastically.

We asked LiverpoolWorld’s readers which shops they missed the most, and many shared fond memories of once popular stores which are sadly no more.

From the distinct smell of coffee at Coopers, to luxury shopping at Henderson’s and bagging a bargain at C&A, Church Street really had it all.

Here are 10 of Church Street’s lost shops, which were once at the heart of Liverpool’s shopping scene.

Much-loved fashion giant C&A - known affectionately as ‘Coats and Ats’ to shoppers - stood tall as a go to destination for bargain-hunters for decades. The Church Street store closed in 2000.

1. C&A

Chelsea Girl was THE place for women to buy clothes in the 1980s. Chelsea Girl and Concept Man merged to become River Island in 1988.

2. Chelsea Girl

Many of our readers said they still remember the distinct smell of coffee when walking past Coopers. The coffee and food shop was very popular, especially around Christmas time, and there was a second food hall on Bold Street.

3. Coopers

Compton House was one of the first department stores in Europe. Destroyed by a fire in 1865, it was rebuilt in 1867 but closed in 1871 and became a hotel. The Grade II listed building became the home of M&S in 1928.

4. Compton House

