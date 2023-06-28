Liverpool nostalgia: Remembering 10 of Church Street’s lost shops - including Coopers and Woolworths
Our readers shared fond memories of these lost shops from the city centre high street.
The high street is constantly changing, and Liverpool is no exception, with many big names, such as Debenhams, recently shutting up shop.
One street that is barely recognisable from years gone by is Church Street, which has changed drastically.
We asked LiverpoolWorld’s readers which shops they missed the most, and many shared fond memories of once popular stores which are sadly no more.
From the distinct smell of coffee at Coopers, to luxury shopping at Henderson’s and bagging a bargain at C&A, Church Street really had it all.
Here are 10 of Church Street’s lost shops, which were once at the heart of Liverpool’s shopping scene.