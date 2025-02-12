Valentine’s Day is almost here and, if street names are anything to go by, Liverpool is the place for love.

According to new research by Royal Mail, Liverpool is one of England’s towns and cities that boasts the most romantic named streets.

From the likes of Princess Drive to Vauxhall street, Royal Mail’s database reveals Liverpool is home to 25 romantic-themed streets, while London has 45, Bristol has 26 and Nottingham has 18.

With this in mind, we have spent some time looking for the most passionate street names in Liverpool and Merseyside, to get you in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Below are 19 lovely street names across Merseyside that truly sound like they belong in a Valentine’s Day film or a romantic novel. Let us know your favourites.

1 . Rose Lane, Liverpool Rose Lane, Mossley Hill. | Google Street View

2 . Beau Street, Liverpool Beau Street in Everton. | Google

3 . Bride Street, Liverpool Bride Street, Walton. | Google Street View