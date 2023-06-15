Cervical Screening Week: Uptake falls in Sefton

File photo dated 25/01/2013 of a model posing with a stethoscope around her neck. GPs are facing "insurmountable pressures", experts have said as they warned that the NHS "will not survive" without general practice. Issue date: Friday March 10, 2023.

Fewer people have received cervical tests in Sefton, figures show.

Ahead of Cervical Screening Awareness Week, which starts on Monday, a cancer charity is urging people to get tested and share their experiences with others.

Cervical screenings, also known as 'smear tests', are offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 49 every three years, while those aged 50 to 64 receive their invitations every five years. A small sample of cells is taken and checked for pre-cancerous abnormalities and viruses such as HPV, which can lead to cancer.

Figures from NHS England show, as of December, 50,895 people across both age groups in Sefton had been screened within that time frame.

This was 69.3% of the 73,419 people eligible – with the screening rate falling from 71% a year before.

This also means 7,841 more people need to be screened to hit the Government's target rate of 80%.

Samantha Dixon, CEO of Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, said: "Through screening we have the opportunity to eliminate cervical cancer – yet coverage has been in decline for the last 20 years, and alarmingly, has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"Raising awareness during Cervical Screening Awareness Week can help spread support and understanding.

"However, to address the barriers affecting screening rates we need a step change from government to make it more accessible to women."

Numbers have dropped precipitously over the coronavirus pandemic – across England, the rate for those aged 25 to 49 fell from 70.7% in at the end of 2019 to 66.4% at the end of 2022.

For those in the older age category, the rate dropped from 76.4% to 74.7% over the same period – although this was only a 0.1% decrease from 2021.

Every area in England saw a fall during the pandemic – in Sefton the overall screening rate was 73.8% at the end of 2019.

Speaking in January, the national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, Professor Peter Johnson, said: "Screening is an effective way to prevent cervical cancer developing or to catch it at a very early stage, which is why it is especially important that people attend their screening appointments.

"There are lots of reasons why somebody might not want to come forward – embarrassment, inconvenience, or uncertainty – but please speak to a healthcare professional if you are unsure."

