Couple of care homes judged as not good enough in Sefton

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows two providers have been rated in Sefton in October.

Ivy Gate Lodge – a residential care home – was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating on October 17. Its latest inspection was on July 10.

Another care home, St Nicholas Care Home, was given an 'inadequate' rating, having last been inspected on August 17. The rating was published on October 19.

Services scored as 'inadequate' will generally be put under special measures by the CQC, and will likely undergo further inspections. 'Requires improvement' is less serious, but still means the service is not meeting expectations.