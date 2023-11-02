Register
Couple of care homes judged as not good enough in Sefton

A pair of care homes have been rated negatively in Sefton.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest data from the CQC shows two providers have been rated in Sefton in October.

    Ivy Gate Lodge – a residential care home – was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating on October 17. Its latest inspection was on July 10.

    Another care home, St Nicholas Care Home, was given an 'inadequate' rating, having last been inspected on August 17. The rating was published on October 19.

    Services scored as 'inadequate' will generally be put under special measures by the CQC, and will likely undergo further inspections. 'Requires improvement' is less serious, but still means the service is not meeting expectations.

    Well-performing organisations will instead be given a 'good' or 'outstanding' rating.