Crime on the rise in Sefton, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Sefton, official police records reveal.

Merseyside Police recorded 27,653 offences in Sefton in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of ​23%​ compared to the previous year, when there were 22,551.

And, at 100.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3.

The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime in England and Wales.

Of the crimes recorded in Sefton over the last 12 months, 772 were sexual offences – an increase of 30% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 9,364 to 12,065 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 39%, from 3,788 incidents to 5,282.

Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20% from 59,046 in 2019-20.

The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015-16.

Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% in 2019-20.

Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.

And theft offences in Sefton rose by 14%, with 5,679 incidents recorded in the 12 months to June.

At 20.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 26.5.

Crimes recorded in Sefton included:

772 sexual offences, a rise of 30%12,065 violent offences, a rise of 29%2,382 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 7%1,882 drug offences, up 9%201 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 18%3,958 public order offences, up 39%5,679 theft offences, a rise of 14%4,215 stalking and harassment offences, up 27%

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is good to see an 8% rise in the volume of charges for rape offences. However, the volume of rapes and sexual offences is very concerning.

“Some of the increase in reporting can be attributed to more victims coming forward, and we welcome that, as these crimes can all too often be hidden."

“We need the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to do more and raise the bar, so that victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars,” they added.

The Home Office said it was glad to see an increase in the number of charges for sexual offences, but was concerned by the rising number of offences.

