Eight more deaths recorded in Sefton
There were eight more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.
A total of 1,166 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – up from 1,158 on September 8.
They were among 26,767 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
A total of 167,949 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 13 (Thursday) – up from 167,176 last week.