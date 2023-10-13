Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Esperanto's Bistro at 579 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Rado’s World Tapas at Unit 8 Ocean Plaza, Marine Parade, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Crete Greek Taverna at 20a Gordon Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Lings on Kings at 52 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Atherton House at 6 Alexandra Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Cambridge Road Cafe & Bar at 129 Cambridge Road, Southport; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Furusato Bar & Grill at 2-4 Westway, Maghull; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Parenting 2000 at 3 Mornington Road, Southport; rated on September 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: The Merton Kitchen at 42 Merton Road, Bootle; rated on September 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Cock and Rabbit at 69 Manchester Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Hesketh Arms at Botanic Road, Southport; rated on September 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: