Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Esperanto's Bistro at 579 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: Rado’s World Tapas at Unit 8 Ocean Plaza, Marine Parade, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: Crete Greek Taverna at 20a Gordon Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5

    • Rated 5: Lings on Kings at 52 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5

    • Rated 5: Atherton House at 6 Alexandra Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on September 29

    • Rated 5: Cambridge Road Cafe & Bar at 129 Cambridge Road, Southport; rated on September 28

    • Rated 5: Furusato Bar & Grill at 2-4 Westway, Maghull; rated on September 28

    • Rated 5: Parenting 2000 at 3 Mornington Road, Southport; rated on September 28

    • Rated 4: The Merton Kitchen at 42 Merton Road, Bootle; rated on September 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Cock and Rabbit at 69 Manchester Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: Hesketh Arms at Botanic Road, Southport; rated on September 28

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Lee Hua at 414 Hawthorne Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on September 27