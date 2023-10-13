Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Esperanto's Bistro at 579 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Rado’s World Tapas at Unit 8 Ocean Plaza, Marine Parade, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Crete Greek Taverna at 20a Gordon Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Lings on Kings at 52 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Atherton House at 6 Alexandra Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: Cambridge Road Cafe & Bar at 129 Cambridge Road, Southport; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Furusato Bar & Grill at 2-4 Westway, Maghull; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Parenting 2000 at 3 Mornington Road, Southport; rated on September 28
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: The Merton Kitchen at 42 Merton Road, Bootle; rated on September 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Cock and Rabbit at 69 Manchester Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Hesketh Arms at Botanic Road, Southport; rated on September 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Lee Hua at 414 Hawthorne Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on September 27