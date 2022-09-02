Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Sefton establishments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Age Concern at Waterloo United Free Church, Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Bistrot Pierre at 385 Lord Street, Southport; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Mia's Cafe at 121 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: 92o at 365 Lord Street, Southport; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Buttylicious at 8 Tower Buildings, Leicester Street, Southport; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Crosby Coffee at 2 Oxford Road, Waterloo; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Kindhearts Cafe at St Faiths Parochial Hall, Milton Road, Waterloo; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Andy's Snack Bar at Andys Snack Bar, Kingsway, Southport; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Coffee Bean at 15 Market Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Suzy’s at 7 Stafford Moreton Way, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on August 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Valentine at 70 Haileybury Avenue, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on August 17

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lin's Take Away at 83 Liverpool Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Mr Casey's Sandwich & Pizza Bar at 100a Bispham Road, Southport; rated on August 17

• Rated 4: The Curry House at 3 Crown Buildings, Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on July 28