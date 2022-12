Food hygiene ratings given to 20 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Castle Leisure at 245 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Crazy Town 2 at Unit 14 Vesty Business Park, Vesty Road, Netherton; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: I am Doner at 215 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Netherton Park Community Association at Netherton Park Community Centre, Chester Avenue, Netherton; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Masonic Hall at Southport Masonic Hall, Duke Street, Southport; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Chez Moi at 569 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 10a Aintree Racecourse Retail Park, Ormskirk Road, Aintree; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: The Sandgrounder at 60-62 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Sefton New Directions at The Dunnings Bridge Centre, 156 Park Lane, Netherton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Becca's Bites at 72 Moor Lane, Thornton; rated on November 24

• Rated 4: Fatboy Burgers at 97 Park Lane, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on December 13

• Rated 3: Duke and Duke Modern Grill at 43-43a Crosby Road North, Waterloo; rated on November 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Cooksons Bridge at Gorsey Lane, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Coopers Bar Southport at 4 Tower Buildings, Leicester Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Shot & Chaser at 17 Wesley Street, Southport; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: The Cheshire Lines at 81 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on November 24

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Yo! to Go! at Tesco Superstore, 88 Altcar Road, Formby; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Pomodoro at Trafalgar House, 4-6 Union Street, Southport; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Sunny Fish & Chips at 149 Knowsley Road, Bootle; rated on November 29

