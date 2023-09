Food hygiene ratings given to 22 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Season Coffee Bar & Kitchen at 14-16 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: The Harington at 70 Harington Road, Formby, Merseyside; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: New China City at 18-20 King Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 221-223 Lord Street, Southport; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Flip Out at Aintree Racecourse Business Park Orbit Developements, Unit V6 Topham Drive, Aintree, Liverpool; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Tea Rooms at 10 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: House of Ivy at 663 Lord Street, Southport; rated on August 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Larkins Bar Crosby at 8d Moor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: The Merton Inn at 42 Merton Road, Bootle; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: The Running Horses at 25 Bells Lane, Lydiate, Merseyside; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Hickory's Smokehouse at 70 Folkestone Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 4

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fun House at 311 Litherland Road, Bootle; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Rock Salt at 66 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Bluto's at 94a Shakespeare Street, Southport; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Kiosk Coffee at 1 Victoria Buildings, Victoria Road, Formby; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Subway (within BP Express) at Formby Bypass, Formby; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Concept One Food Limited at 11 Scarisbrick Avenue, Southport; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Jacksons Traditional Fish and Chips at 21-23 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: BW Bubble Waffle at 28 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: YO! To Go at Town Lane, Kew, Southport; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: Lucky Star at 538 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on August 24