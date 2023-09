Food hygiene ratings given to 24 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ajab Gajab Cafe at 9 The Galleries, Furness Avenue, Formby; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Restbite at 20-22 Waddicar Lane, Melling; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Cleveland Snack Bar at 25 Lord Street, Southport; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Rose Tree Tea Room at 75 Queens Road, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Brownmoor Cafe at 115 Brownmoor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: D'vine Catering Ltd at Southport And Birkdale Sports Club, Trafalgar Road, Birkdale; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Gateway Kitchen at North Park, Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Santorini Greek Taverna at 106 Linacre Road, Litherland; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Bernies @ Selco at Unit 10 Mersey Reach Park, Galgate Drive, Bootle; rated on July 10

• Rated 4: The Office Bar & Restaurant at 9b Hoghton Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 24

• Rated 3: Oscars Coffee Shop & Sandwich Bar at 179 Liverpool Road North, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on August 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Southport & Birkdale Sports Club at Southport And Birkdale Cricket Club, Trafalgar Road, Birkdale; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Forty Seven at 47 Ovington Drive, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Hillside Golf Club at Hastings Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Royal Birkdale Golf Club at Waterloo Road, Birkdale; rated on September 20

• Rated 4: Clubhouse Birkdale at 25-29 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Liverpool; rated on August 24

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Naughty But Nicer at 118 Manchester Road, Southport; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Sun Tin at 131a Eastbank Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Treeview Takeaway at 2 Tree View Court, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Chinese Kitchen at 94 Haig Avenue, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Graysons Sandwich Bar at 106 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Foodelicious at 4b Bold Street, Southport; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: SFC Takeaway Southport Ltd at 15 Nevill Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 13