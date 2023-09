Food hygiene ratings given to 25 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: To Die For at 13a Marble Place, Southport; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Megafauna at 18 Cambridge Arcade, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Smacks Hamburgers at 20 London Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: The Buttie Shop Ltd at 8 Aintree Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: The Wagging Tail at 62-64 Botanic Road, Southport; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: The Corridor Bar & Eatery at 573 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Nette's Coffee & Kitchen at 5 Copy Lane, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Sapori Restaurant at 519 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Southport Tavern at 63 London Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: The Auld Dubliner at 225-227 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Bar 1 at 1 Bath Street, Southport; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Bailey's Wine Bar at 459 Lord Street, Southport; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: The Crafty Dog at 4c Bold Street, Southport; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Ship & Anchor at 5-7 Cable Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Little Kings and Queens at 74 Litherland Road, Bootle; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Hawthorne Public House at 47 Hawthorne Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on August 8

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizzas & Co at 187a Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: The Lotus Takeaway at 1 Clifford Road, Birkdale; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: New Spring Deer Ltd at 70 Tulketh Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: The Shake Factory at 5b Hoghton Street, Southport; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Ocean Fry at 12 Sefton Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Sgt Peppers at 82 Eastbourne Road, Birkdale; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Just Wings at 4-6 Cable Street, Southport; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: The Kiosk at Marine Gardens, Marine Terrace, Waterloo; rated on August 10