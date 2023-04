Food hygiene ratings given to 28 Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe D'Art at 26b-26c Chapel Lane, Formby; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Udder Guys at 53 Piercefield Road, Formby; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Shake Shack at 111 Deyes Lane, Maghull; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Roast Shack Ltd at 3-4 Columbus Way, Litherland; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Dobbies Garden Centre at Dobbies Garden World, Benthams Way, Southport; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: The Tea Rooms at 22 Chapel Lane, Formby; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Ocean Plaza, Marine Drive, Southport; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Fun 4 Kidz at Springwell Park Community Primary, Menai Road, Bootle; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Fun 4 Kidz at St Robert Bellarmines Catholic Primary School, Harris Drive, Bootle; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: South Sefton College at South Sefton Sixth Form College, Sterrix Lane, Litherland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: St Giles Luncheon Club at St Giles Church, Aintree Lane, Aintree; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Karen's Cafe at 467 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: McDonald's Restaurants Limited at Mcdonalds, Racecourse Retail Park, Aintree, Merseyside; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 7 Ocean Plaza, Marine Parade, Southport, Merseyside; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Silver Star Chinese Restaurant at 93 Liverpool Road South, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on March 15

• Rated 4: Shakespeare Cafe at 38 Shakespeare Street, Southport; rated on March 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Surburb 24 at 2-4 Moor Lane, Crosby; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Waterloo Rugby Club at St Anthonys Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Meadows Hotel at 89a Liverpool Road South, Maghull; rated on March 15

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bema's Cafe at 75 Bridge Road, Litherland; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Crispy Cod at 11 Queens Road, Formby; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Five Fortunes at 8 Endbutt Lane, Crosby; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Pizza Co & Coop's at 155 Linacre Road, Litherland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Just Wings at 24 Cooks Road, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Pizza Plus at 29 Marian Square, Netherton; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Simply Delicious Sandwich Bar at Unit 6, Bridle Road, Netherton, Merseyside; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Panku & Kulaba at Asda, Ormskirk Road, Aintree; rated on March 15