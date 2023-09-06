Food hygiene ratings given to four Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Rancho Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Crosby at 57 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on August 1
• Rated 4: Tulay Turkish Restaurant at 117-119 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on August 1
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Supreme Pizza at 39 Sefton Street, Litherland; rated on August 1
• Rated 1: Ni Hao at 94 Bridge Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on August 1