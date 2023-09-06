Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Rancho Steakhouse & Sushi Bar Crosby at 57 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on August 1

    • Rated 4: Tulay Turkish Restaurant at 117-119 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on August 1

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Supreme Pizza at 39 Sefton Street, Litherland; rated on August 1

    • Rated 1: Ni Hao at 94 Bridge Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on August 1