Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Elevens of Birkdale at 216 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on August 10

    • Rated 2: Kukee African Restaurant & Bar at 14 Bold Street, Southport; rated on August 10

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Pizza Bar at 63 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on August 10