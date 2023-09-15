Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Elevens of Birkdale at 216 Liverpool Road, Birkdale; rated on August 10
• Rated 2: Kukee African Restaurant & Bar at 14 Bold Street, Southport; rated on August 10
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Pizza Bar at 63 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on August 10