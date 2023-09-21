Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: JT Akshaya at 4-6 Coronation Walk, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 16
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Il Fornino at 47 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on August 16
• Rated 2: Golden Fry at 147 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on August 15