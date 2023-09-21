Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: JT Akshaya at 4-6 Coronation Walk, Southport, Merseyside; rated on August 16

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Il Fornino at 47 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on August 16

    • Rated 2: Golden Fry at 147 Linacre Road, Litherland, Merseyside; rated on August 15