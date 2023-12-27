Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Starbucks at Mersey Reach Park, Unit 12 Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton; rated on November 21

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Sbarro at Unit 11 Mersey Reach Park, Galgate Drive, Netherton, Sefton; rated on November 21

    • Rated 3: Yang Sing at 23 Orrell Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on November 17