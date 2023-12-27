Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Starbucks at Mersey Reach Park, Unit 12 Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton; rated on November 21
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Sbarro at Unit 11 Mersey Reach Park, Galgate Drive, Netherton, Sefton; rated on November 21
• Rated 3: Yang Sing at 23 Orrell Road, Bootle, Merseyside; rated on November 17