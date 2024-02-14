Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Liver Hotel at 137 South Road, Waterloo; rated on January 9

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: BN's Peri Peri at 59 Marsh Lane, Bootle; rated on January 9

    • Rated 4: Sweets Wonderland at 81 Knowsley Road, Bootle; rated on January 9