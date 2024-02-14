Food hygiene ratings given to three Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Liver Hotel at 137 South Road, Waterloo; rated on January 9
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: BN's Peri Peri at 59 Marsh Lane, Bootle; rated on January 9
• Rated 4: Sweets Wonderland at 81 Knowsley Road, Bootle; rated on January 9