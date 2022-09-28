Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Rileys Corner, a pub, bar or nightclub at 60 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And Grill and Slice, a takeaway at 4a South Road, Waterloo was given a score of three on August 23.