Food hygiene ratings given to two Sefton establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Fuel Cabin Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 108 Liverpool Road South, Maghull was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 31.
And College Fryer, a takeaway at 153 College Road, Crosby was also given a score of four on August 31.